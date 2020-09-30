TWO suspected car thieves have been arrested within minutes of trying to steal a motorbike.
North Yorkshire Police say two men were seen trying the doors of parked vehicles in Scarborough last night.
At around 11.15pm on September 29, police were alerted when a member of the public heard someone in their garden trying to break the lock of their motorcycle.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire police said: "The men left the scene without the bike, but were then seen trying the door handles of parked vehicles as they made their way along Trafalgar Road towards North Marine Road.
"Thanks to a combination of information from the public and CCTV operators, officers arrested the pair 15 minutes later on North Marine Road.
"The men, aged 49 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of attempted vehicle theft and remain in custody at this time."
Police urge members of the public to be vigilant, make life hard for would-be thieves by taking as many crime prevention measures as possible.
