A NORTH Yorkshire school is set to host visits for prospective pupils and parents virtually through an online open day.

Launching on October 3, the online event, hosted by Ashville College in Harrogate, will give visitors from all over the world the opportunity to explore the 64-acre campus and extensive facilities, without needing to leave their homes.

Acting headteacher, Elspeth Fisher said: “For obvious reasons, we have taken the decision to make this year’s open day a virtual discovery of Ashville.

“This is a first in our history, and one that will give prospective pupils and parents an opportunity to tour the school, speak to staff and hear from a number of pupils currently benefitting from an Ashville education.

“Because our school community is a truly international one, holding a virtual open day will allow families from not just the local, Harrogate district to attend, but those from overseas too.”

Visitors will enjoy talks and presentations from teachers on a wide range of subjects, including academic curriculum, sport, enrichment opportunities, pastoral support and boarding options.

In addition, day and boarding pupils will be sharing their experiences of life at Ashville College.

One of the highlights planned for the event is a 360 degrees virtual tour of the college campus, providing the opportunity to explore the facilities across prep school, senior school and sixth form, from specialist teaching rooms to the impressive sports centre and boarding houses.

The acting head went on to say: “We are really excited about staging this virtual open day, it will be a unique chance to explore the college without actually visiting it.”

To book a place on the open day, visit: https://bit.ly/30jFHnc