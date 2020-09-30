A VIRTUAL celebration concert will be held on Friday to celebrate the 103rd birthday of a former music master at York Minster.
Born on October 2 1917 in Malton, North Yorkshire, Dr Francis Jackson CBE was the music master at the Minster between 1946 and 1982.
Upon his retirement, he received the Fellowship of the Royal Northern College of Music, the Doctorate of the University of York and the Order of Saint William of York.
The York & District Organists’ Association is going to broadcast a concert in honour of him on their YouTube channel from 7.30pm.
The programme will involve three vocal songs and nine organ pieces composed by Francis Jackson, including St Mary’s Bells, Tree at my window, From a railway carriage, Fanfare, Georgian Suite and Diversion for Mixtures.
The pieces will be performed by Geoffrey Coffin, Amanda Crawley, Maximillian Elliott, Nigel Holdsworth, Josephine Peach, Benjamin Morris, Robert Sharpe, Robert Smith, Christopher Too, John Scott Whiteley and Keith Wright.
To view the concert, visit: https://bit.ly/3jjzT4s
