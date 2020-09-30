CARE homes across North Yorkshire are being urged to ban routine visits to residents throughout October - as a council boss has explained how coronavirus is getting back into the homes.

North Yorkshire County Council’s director of health and adult services, Richard Webb, has written to care providers with the advice, saying the situation will be reviewed after a month.

Last week, homes in Harrogate, where infection rates were higher than in some other districts, as well as Scarborough and Selby, which are on the Government watch list as areas of concern, were advised to restrict routine visiting. This advice is now being extended across the county.

Families and friends will still be able to visit loved ones who are at the end of their lives and essential visits by NHS and social care practitioners will still take place as long as national rules around hand-washing, face masks, PPE, distancing and other requirements are followed.

The advice comes after the council's chief executive, Richard Flinton, said that 'sadly, a small, but growing, number of care homes now have residents who are testing positive for Covid-19,' and explained the route of infection for some residents.

"We are seeing transfer within households from younger people to their parents," he said.

"Some of those parents are inevitably taking the virus unknowingly into their workplaces – some of those workplaces are our care homes."

He said the anticipated second wave of Coronavirus was 'with us and seeping into our communities at an unwelcome rate.'

He said: "We must all remain in the highest state of alert to prevent it shutting our county down, closing our schools and businesses and taking our freedoms once again..

"We must act right now – every one of us – this minute, and every minute to contain it and protect our most frail residents. Please speak to your friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues. Encourage them to adhere strictly to the hand washing, face covering and social distancing measures that we all know work. But they only work if we actually do them in a consistent way."

The council is setting up a task force to review Covid security in care homes and to see what, if anything, it can do to provide Covid-secure visiting options in the future to protect people from the virus and ensure residents and families can keep in touch.

Mr Webb said: “We must thank our care providers across North Yorkshire for the huge amount of work they have undertaken and the dedication they have shown to protect our care home residents and staff during the pandemic and, in recent months, when care homes have been able to open up to visitors again. We know how much these visits mean to residents and families and how important they are to people’s mental and physical well-being.

“We are seeing infection rates rising across the county, including household and community transmission. Whilst we are working hard to contain and manage outbreaks, including within the care sector, the overall rates within the community are worrying.

“We are making this recommendation with great regret. However, it is important that we follow Public Health advice and act now as cases and hospital admissions increase.”

Mike Padgham, chair of the provider organisation The Independent Care Group, said: “It is regrettable that home visits have to stop but we have to do everything we can, with North Yorkshire County Council, to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the older and vulnerable people we care for.

“Covid-19 has taken a terrible toll in care and nursing homes and we support everything that can be done to prevent a second wave taking hold.

“We are also aware of the harm a lack of contact is doing to these residents and their families and hope we can work with the authority to find new and innovative ways to enable contact as soon as we can safely do so.

“We are grateful for the support of North Yorkshire County Council and the financial aid it is providing to providers as we all work together to protect those most susceptible from this dreadful virus.”