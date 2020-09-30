MORE than six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in six neighbourhoods across York.
Latest figures from Public Health England show that Strensall currently has the most cases in the City of York Council area, with nine confirmed between September 19 and 25.
Eight cases have been confirmed in Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe, and seven each in Heworth South & The Groves, Rawcliffe & Clifton South, Holgate East and the city centre.
New Earswick, Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood, and Clifton Without & Skelton all have six cases confirmed.
Heworth North & Stockton, Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake, Osbaldwick and Tang Hall all have five.
Huntington, Clifton North, Woodthorpe & Acomb Park, and Fulford, Heslington & University all have four.
Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham, Fulford Road & Clementhorpe and Haxby all have three.
Acomb, South Bank & Dringhouses, Wigginton and Holgate West all have between zero and two cases confirmed.
Elsewhere in North and East Yorkshire, Sherburn in Elmet & South Milford have ten cases confirmed, Selby Town and Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith have nine, Pocklington and Tadcaster have seven each, Carlton, Hemingbrough & Osgodby have six, Malton & Norton have five, Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf have four, and Stamford Bridge & Sutton Upon Derwent, and Selby South, Brayton & Barlow have three each.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment