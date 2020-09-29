POLICE are searching for a wanted man who may be in York or Leeds.
Oliver Richardson, 29, from York, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police on suspicion of breaching a harassment order.
A spokesman for Norht Yorkshire Police said: "He is known to have connections in York and Leeds. Officers have conducted several searches at locations to which Richardson has links, but he has not yet been located.
"If you see Richardson, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200164671."
