A 72-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

North Yorkshire Police say that the Harrogate woman and six other people have also been charged in Hertfordshire following an incident in North Yorkshire on Saturday night. An eighth person was arrested in Harrogate on Monday.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday, September 26, police were called by a number of people to a disturbance in Alexandra Road in Harrogate.

On arrival officers found evidence of cannabis cultivation at a residential property.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries led to further searches of two other properties in Harrogate, one in Somerset Road and one in Woodlands Road, where officers discovered two more cannabis grows in various stages of growth.

"A large quantity of suspected cannabis plants and items associated with cannabis production were recovered.

"The 72-year-old woman appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on September 28 where she was released on bail and the case was sent to Crown Court.

"Six other suspects travelling in two vehicles that left the scene of the original incident were intercepted by Hertfordshire Police and arrested. They were charged with possessing class b drugs with intent to supply and appeared in court where they were remanded in custody.

"An eighth person, a man in his 20s from Harrogate was arrested on September 28 in connection with the investigation and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue."