A FREE taxi service for blue badge holders from Monk Bar Car Park to the city centre has been extended.
Disabled parking was moved to the car park and a free taxi service launched after the pedestrian zone was expanded.
Free taxis were set to stop at the end of this month - but the service will now continue until the end of the year.
A review will take place in January 2021.
And the cost of the taxis will be covered by a Department for Transport emergency fund to help support community transport.