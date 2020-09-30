AMBULANCES will be allowed to use bus lanes in York even when they are not using blue lights.
Emergency services asked City of York Council for permission to use the bus lanes, according to a local authority report.
It says: "Yorkshire Ambulance Service have asked us to consider on the basis that some ambulance journeys do not warrant the use of the lights but are still time conscious and the ability to use bus lanes would help with journey times when responding to non-emergency calls."
The request was approved.