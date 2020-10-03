EVER fancied living in a home with a wine cellar in the heart of York city centre?
Well, this fully refurbished property in Clifford Street comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and yes, a wine cellar in the basement.
On the market to rent through CityLets York, the apartment is in a development of nine that have only recently been finished and are set within a restored listed building.
It boasts a glass fronted, air tight wine cellar, under floor heating, granite worktops and a rear garden, with Laura Ashley paintwork and wall coverings as well as hand crafted furniture.
Accommodation comprises:
- Grand entrance hallway with limestone flooring
- Spacious lounge with 18th Century reclaimed fireplace and in built wall speakers with access to rear garden
- Cloakroom with WC and sink
- Separate utility room with washing machine and dryer
- Sizeable fully fitted kitchen with under floor heating, granite worktops and a freestanding range style electric cooker
- Dining area with wooden dining table
- Grand limestone counter levered staircase
- Airtight wine cellar with glass door
- Bedroom 1 – large double bedroom with double bed an en-suite bathroom
- Main bathroom with porcelain floor and marble top bath, separate shower, WC and sink
- Bedroom 2 – double bedroom with double bed and en-suite bathroom
- Bedroom 3 – double bedroom with double bed, chest of drawers and wardrobe
- Parking included for 1 car
It's to rent for £2,500 pcm or £577 pw and is available from October 20. Click here for full details.
