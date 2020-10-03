EVER fancied living in a home with a wine cellar in the heart of York city centre?

Well, this fully refurbished property in Clifford Street comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and yes, a wine cellar in the basement.

On the market to rent through CityLets York, the apartment is in a development of nine that have only recently been finished and are set within a restored listed building.

It boasts a glass fronted, air tight wine cellar, under floor heating, granite worktops and a rear garden, with Laura Ashley paintwork and wall coverings as well as hand crafted furniture.

York Press:

Accommodation comprises:

  • Grand entrance hallway with limestone flooring
  • Spacious lounge with 18th Century reclaimed fireplace and in built wall speakers with access to rear garden
  • Cloakroom with WC and sink
  • Separate utility room with washing machine and dryer
  • Sizeable fully fitted kitchen with under floor heating, granite worktops and a freestanding range style electric cooker
  • Dining area with wooden dining table
  • Grand limestone counter levered staircase
  • Airtight wine cellar with glass door
  • Bedroom 1 – large double bedroom with double bed an en-suite bathroom
  • Main bathroom with porcelain floor and marble top bath, separate shower, WC and sink
  • Bedroom 2 – double bedroom with double bed and en-suite bathroom
  • Bedroom 3 – double bedroom with double bed, chest of drawers and wardrobe
  • Parking included for 1 car

It's to rent for £2,500 pcm or £577 pw and is available from October 20. Click here for full details.