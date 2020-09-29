THERE have been 18 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, as well as further cases in both North and East Yorkshire, the latest figures confirm.
The data from Public Health England shows that the total number of cases for the City of York Council area now stands at 1,272, compared to 1,254 in yesterday's figures.
There have been a further 69 cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, which takes the total there to 3,699.
There have been 32 more cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, bringing the total there up to 2,032. As well as new cases, East Riding also sadly recorded the first care home death related to the virus in the area since July.
There have been a total of 446,156 cases of Covid-19 in the UK, an increase of 7,143 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
