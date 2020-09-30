A FORMER Coronation Street actor-turned teacher has now joined the fight against plastics by launching a zero waste shop.

Theresa Brindley has opened I Love Zero in Pocklington to offer customers a green alternative to buying dry goods from the supermarket in packaging.

Theresa, who played nurse Cathy Power in the ITV soap between 1994 and 1995, is running the shop with her partner Paul Cusick and the support of their children Thomas, Jessica and Rosie.

“I have always wanted a little shop and then lockdown gave us an opportunity to reflect, and it was a case of ‘if not now, when?’” she said.

Where possible the family business, in Clarkes Lane, is completely free of packaging as well as being organic. Customers are invited to take their own containers, or they can purchase them in store or ask for a paper bag.

They source UK dried goods alongside other sustainable products. All items are chemical and preservative free, body care items are cruelty free, and they aim to build up a range of green household products and gifts with minimal packaging. All products will be vegan too.

Theresa and Paul have gone the extra mile to stock local companies, like Cosy Cottage, Bio D, Bessie’s Preserves, York Coffee Emporium and Dolores & Rose.

“We have spent a lot of time researching and sourcing our suppliers to make sure they share our values," said Paul. “I have set up a QR code so that customers can trace where their products have come from. We felt it was important that our customers know we have put time and effort into our branding and ethos so that they can shop with confidence.”

Theresa, who previously taught at St Martin’s CE Primary in Fangfoss, said: “The more we discussed with our children, and the children at school, about what was happening to our planet due to so much waste going to landfill, pollution and unsustainable production methods, the more we felt we needed to make a positive contribution to looking after our planet for future generations. We owe it to our future generations to make the right choices now.”

Paul said he became vegan six months ago for health reasons, and had benefited from the lifestyle change.

“I come from a construction and engineering background where bacon butties are the norm. When I saw the difference to my health and my weight - I lost two stones in the space of six months - I couldn’t not get on board with it.”

He added: “As soon as I said I would join Theresa, the decision was made. It takes two to go into a business like this. The green aspect of having a zero waste shop is something all our family is passionate about.”

I Love Zero is offering online orders and click and collect opportunities to buy. Their website will also have recipes and blogs about how to try and reduce waste.