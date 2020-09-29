THE University of York has confirmed a "very small number" of coronavirus cases.

And it comes after a video emerged of a group of students gathering outside an accommodation block, sparking concerns over social distancing.

The university has not revealed how many positive cases have been recorded among students and staff - but says the number is in single figures, the cases are unconnected and do not constitute an outbreak.

A spokesperson said students are receiving support and close contacts have been identified and are isolating.

They said: “We continue to follow the latest public health and government advice to support a safe return to teaching and learning.

“We have been meticulously planning for the new term and we continue to work with our partners across the city to help York be a safe place to work, study and visit."

“The health, safety and wellbeing of staff, students and the wider community continues to come first.”

A spokesperson for the university has also expressed disappointment after a video emerged on social media of a group of students appearing to gather without following the rule of six and social distancing guidelines outside a campus accommodation block.

They said: "Students are clearly reminded of their responsibilities on and off campus, including advice on how to remain safe, healthy and respectful of others."