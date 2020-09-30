MORE than 50 venues have signed up to take part in York Restaurant Week.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs, bars, hotels and street food vendors in the city centre will again be offering a variety of set menus, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20 from Monday, October 12 to Sunday, October 18.

Vouchers are now available to download for free from the website.

Offers include any sweet pancake with one topping and a drink for £5 at the Double Dutch Pancake House, and two courses for £10 at Zaap Thai Street Food. Diners at Ambiente Tapas’ Goodramgate and Fossgate restaurants will be able to enjoy three tapas and a drink for £15 while £20 will get you a three-course meal including any choice of cake at The Blue Barbakan.

York Restaurant Week, organised by The York BID, aims to encourage people to eat out during a quieter time of year.

With the coronavirus crisis putting pressure on the hospitality sector, Restaurant Week is set to offer a boost to business.

BID business manager, Chris Bush, said: “We’re really pleased that despite the recent curfew, we are still able to go ahead with Restaurant Week, and the fantastic response we’ve had from venues proves the benefit they gain from taking part.”

Offers are online now, including details of all participating venues and fixed price menus. There is no limit to the number of offers people can access, and vouchers are completely free to download. To take advantage, visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

Customers are advised to book ahead and comply with Government guidelines when visiting a hospitality venue.

At least one member of a party must provide contact details, or check in using the NHS QR code. Face coverings must be worn, except when eating and drinking.