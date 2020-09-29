THERE have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 15 deaths related to Covid-19 in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 44 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,962.
Patients were aged between 47 and 99 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.The date of death ranges from September 23 - 28.
Their families have been informed.