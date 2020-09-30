A NEW cycle ramp is set to be created near Marygate Car Park and Scarborough Bridge.

And traffic lights could be installed at a junction with Bootham to create a safer route for cyclists and pedestrians.

The £250,000 scheme could see a ramp created at the bottom of St Mary's on to Marygate Lane.

There are currently only short steep steps meaning cyclists have to get off their bicycles and push them up a wheel ramp, while people with pushchairs or wheelchairs have to use an alternative route.

The path alongside Marygate Car Park will also be widened.

Under the plans a set of traffic lights would be created at the top of St Mary's to make it easier for cyclists and drivers to turn on to Bootham.

Three parking spaces at the top of St Mary's would be removed to make space for the new lights.

And the existing pedestrian crossing in Bootham would also be revamped to make the route between the railway station and York Hospital easier to use for cyclists and walkers.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said:“Since the introduction of the new Scarborough Bridge we have seen hundreds more residents and visitors taking advantage daily of this step-free, car-free route through our city.

"These proposals will help to integrate the route further into the city’s transport network joining the railway station, city centre, hospital and residential areas whilst improving accessibility for people with mobility issues.”

The project will be funded by the Department for Transport.

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, said: “We are pleased to see plans coming forward that will bring even more opportunities for the people of York, and visitors to the city, to travel by bike and on foot along this key route.

"Even more importantly, these proposals will mean improving accessibility for people with mobility issues, removing barriers they face on the transport network."

If the scheme gets the go ahead, work could start this winter.

A consultation has been launched on the scheme.

People are invited to have their say by the deadline of October 12 by visiting york.gov.uk/consultations.