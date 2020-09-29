CASTLE Howard is planning an epic light and sound extravaganza this Christmas - as it transforms its grounds into a winter wonderland.

Organisers say ‘Christmas at Castle Howard’ is set to inspire visitors with a new outdoor concept for this year’s festive event, in partnership with award-winning illuminated projection specialists, The Projection Studio.

They say ‘Wish Upon a Frozen Star’ will transform the grounds of the estate into an immersive experience that journeys into festive folklore, magic and mystery.

Light projections and soundscapes will be inspired by icons and symbolism from Castle Howard’s centuries old heritage.

Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, of The Projection Studio, are behind the plans.

Their creations have included ‘Northern Lights’ at York Minster and the London 2012 Olympics.

Ross said: “Castle Howard is a jewel of British architecture and a beautiful and inspiring place to work. I believe that this will be the largest projection mapping at any illuminated garden this year, the house alone will be covered with over eight million pixels.

"Creating the light trail and the projection in this year especially has been a challenge and we salute Castle Howard for having the vision to create something new.”

Nick Howard, owner of Castle Howard Estate, said: "With this year’s pandemic it has been more challenging than ever to deliver our most important and much-loved event of the calendar year. More so than ever though, we are keen to bring friends and community together, whilst everyone’s health and wellbeing remains paramount."

Tickets and capacity are limited, and entry times will be staged to allow social distancing. For more visit www.castlehoward.co.uk/whats-on/christmas