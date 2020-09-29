A FANG-tastic drive-in Halloween cinema with spooky movies and interactive scare actors is coming to York.
Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema has been touring the country offering a big screen distraction during the lockdown period and the team are ramping things up for Halloween with the addition of interactive scare actors on the ground to bring the movies to life.
Rufforth Airfield will be hosting the three-day event from October 30 to November 1.
Those coming in their vehicles will be treated to a schedule of Halloween screenings ranging from children's favourites, cult classics and late-night thrillers.
Kane Ayton, operations manager, said people will be watching the movies on the world's largest mobile outdoor screen, which is 100 square metres.
"Halloween is our favourite time of the year, and we've definitely pulled out all the stops to give the people of York a frightfully fun event,” he said.
“We're teaming up with North East-based scare attraction Scream Factory to unleash a terrifying experience on the runway at Rufforth Airfield.
“Children will be greeted by their favourite characters during the day, adults will bump into some of their worst nightmares by evening."
Movie lovers enjoyed family favourites and blockbuster films when Daisy Dukes Drive-In Cinema arrived on York's Knavesmire at the end of July and early August.
The movie line-up for Rufforth Airfield:
October 30:
Hocus Pocus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Scary Movie and The Exorcist
October 31:
Casper, Beetlejuice, Scream and IT
November 1:
Nightmare Before Christmas, Shaun of the Dead, The Blair Witch Project, and A Clockwork Orange
Tickets are on sale now priced from £15 per person.
For more information, visit www.daisydukesdriveincinema.co.uk.