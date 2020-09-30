New appointments have been across York despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Law firm Rollits is expanding its employment team with a new solicitor who will work across its offices in York and Hull.

Lucy Trynka, who joined Rollits in September 2018, has completed her Period of Recognised Training and now moves into the growing employment team as a qualified solicitor.

Lucy said: “ As a trainee solicitor I have really enjoyed the challenge of working across the many different areas of law and adapting to the differing needs of each discipline but I’m looking forward very much to concentrating on the specialist work of a single department and putting my experience into practice.”

Ralph Gilbert, managing partner, said: “Lucy has made excellent progress during her two years as a trainee and we are delighted that her achievements have led to this appointment. Lucy becomes the sixth member of our employment team and we are confident she will make an important contribution at a time when the department’s workload is expanding.”

Harrowells, has extended its corporate and commercial team with the appointment of solicitor, Sophia Bell who will be based at the Clifton Moor office, but will also work out of the district offices in Thirsk, Easingwold and Pocklington.

She will become the fourth member of the team, working alongside head of department, partner, Susie Mortonson, associate solicitor, Matt Rowley and newly-qualified solicitor, Will Procter, who recently qualified into the corporate and commercial team after completing his training contract with the firm.

Susie Mortonson, partner, said: “Sophia’s appointment is part of our long-term strategic plans to expand the team following the appointment of Will Procter earlier this year.

“We have a strong flow of instructions in spite of Covid-19 and there are certainly many businesses with positive plans which require legal advice. While some have benefitted from changes in consumer, or business, demand, others are adapting to changing market opportunities all of which is stimulating demand for lawyers with a strong commercial approach and a creative response to client needs.”