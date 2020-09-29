POLICE have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two fraud offences that left local shops out of pocket.
On June 14 this year, a man entered the One Stop shop on Holgate Road, York, and made a purchase which was paid for with cash. He then proceeded to ask for his change to be in various different types of cash and coins, requesting a number of swaps, before leaving the shop. Following this, the shop assistant found the till to be missing a significant amount of cash.
Subsequently, on June 15 the One Stop shop on Fourth Avenue in York was then targeted in the same way which resulted in a further cash loss.
North Yorkshire Police officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information which could help establish the full circumstances of these two incidents.
If you recognise the man shown in the CCTV image, please get in touch with PC Harl Pattison by emailing: harl.pattison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and dial ext 3935.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
When making contact, quote reference: 12200100924