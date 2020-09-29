THE National Lottery has helped secure the future of the Yorkshire Air Museum near York after a 'catastrophic' loss of income during the lockdown.

The museum at Elvington has been awarded £134,300 from the lottery's Heritage Fund to help it recover from the effects of the pandemic earlier this year.

A spokeswoman said the money will cover essential site costs for four months, extra equipment and upgrades to cope with adaptations to buildings, help for archive volunteers and a reconfigured business plan to build resilience for the future.

She said the museum lost at least a third of its expected annual income through being closed for three months during the lockdown, and had no prospect of being able to recoup this from visitors over the winter.

Museum chairman Martin Withers DFC said: “We are so relieved that The National Lottery Heritage Fund is supporting us at this crucial time.

"We will still need to fundraise after such a catastrophic start to the season, but we now have much more confidence in the survival of this much-loved museum.

"It was looking like a very uncertain future for our historic site, collection of artefacts and aircraft. We are so grateful.”

The funding was awarded through The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Heritage Emergency Fund, which made £50million available for those most in need across the heritage sector.

Fund chief executive Ros Kerslake said: “Heritage has an essential role to play in making communities better places to live, supporting economic regeneration and benefitting our personal wellbeing.

"All of these things are going to be even more important as we emerge from this current crisis."