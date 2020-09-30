A POTATO, beet and vegetable machinery retailer is relocating from Dunnington after acquiring 4.49 acres of land for an undisclosed sum.

GRIMME UK is now investing £3million in transforming the site on York Road in Market Weighton into its Yorkshire base.

GRIMME UK is a sales and service subsidiary of the German-owned GRIMME brand, which also has retail outlets in Lincolnshire, Shropshire and Scotland. Its product range includes more than 150 machines that are used, mainly by farmers, to harvest vegetables, cultivate soil and plant crops.

The company is relocating from a smaller site in Dunnington, of under an acre, to the highly visible and accessible new larger location. Work building a new high-tech 15,000 sq ft steel framed building is due to complete in April 2021.

Leeds property consultancy, Gent Visick, marketed the site on behalf of the seller, Britcom, and Procters Property Ltd advised GRIMME UK.

Nick Procter, from Procters, said: “From this new site GRIMME UK will be able to showcase its impressive range of machinery with sales, servicing, parts, workshop and office space all set within a state of the art building. The site’s prominent position was a major factor in the deal and will no doubt appeal to the company’s large client base in Yorkshire and the North.”

Britcom has been in Market Weighton for nearly 40 years and supplies used commercial vehicles to customers throughout the UK and also exports them.

Joint managing director Chris Urwin, said: “The sale has assisted us to expand our successful chassis engineering and bodybuilding department, where we are investing more than £1million in the construction of a new six bay workshop on our existing 14 acre Market Weighton HQ site. This will take our capacity up to 20 workshop bays and will incorporate a 10-tonne overhead crane enabling us to serve more customers in an even quicker time-frame.”