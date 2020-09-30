A YORK-based AV technology services specialist has added a new partnership to its portfolio.

Visavvi, part of Saville Group, has accepted an invitation to join the PSNI Global Alliance, a global network of elite technology integrators, manufacturers, distributors and service providers.

PSNI affiliation is the ultimate industry credential, promising the smartest solutions, the smoothest installations and the best available training, service and support.

Head of global strategy at Visavvi Elliott Moores said: “Our collective passion for delivering true innovation for our enterprise clients is a perfect fit with PSNI’s mantra of making the best even stronger.

"This new partnership will provide us with unprecedented access to a further 188 offices across 49 countries and will allow us to add our strengths to continue building this goal of delivering the highest standards of quality, technical knowledge and safe working practices."

Chris Miller, executive director at PSNI, commented: “Visavvi, as part of Saville Group, are known throughout the UK as an integrator of the highest calibre.

"With the combined assets of PSNI’s network and Visavvi’s experience and commitment to perfect operational standards, we look forward to a thriving and successful future together.”

Elliott added: “The coronavirus pandemic has brought challenges to all areas of the industry across the globe, however by working together in partnership built on a unified commitment to delivering expertise in collaborative technologies, we are confident that we can turn the tide and deliver real successes for clients and for the sector as a whole."