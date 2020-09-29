POLICE have now arrested a man they were searching for after he failed to appear in court earlier this month.
Mitchell Thomas Johnson, aged 25, failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 2 in relation to alleged public order offences committed in the town on November 4 2019.
North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to the public to help with their search for Mr Johnson. He has now been arrested by officers.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find Mitchell Thomas Johnson.
"We are pleased to say he has now been arrested.