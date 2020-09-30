I am sure many of us wonder at the wisdom of closing licensed premises (where social distancing is controlled, at least to a degree) at ten o’clock, leaving drinkers free to buy drink from the nearest supermarket and huddle together in the street to continue their evening, spreading any bug that is around.
Unless shop sales are also to comply the whole scheme seems to be self-defeating.
A quick look out of the Westminster window would surely make this overwhelmingly evident.
JA Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby
This mass stupidity will lead to shutdown
The recent display by groups of people congregating in York’s Church Street after the recently-introduced 10 clock social restrictions will mean the shutdown of York for business.
The influx of visitors from surrounding areas where the virus is rampant, combined with the arrival of 20,000 university students from all corners of the world and now this act of mass stupidity by the people congregating in Church Street make this almost inevitable.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate,York
Young adults are only being young adults
Young adults leaving home for the first time with money in their pockets, free from parental control, living among their contemporaries, acting like university students have done for centuries, is nothing new. What is hypocritical is those now in authority conveniently forgetting they themselves were once ‘freshers’ at university, doing exactly what they now criticize.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby, North Yorkshire
