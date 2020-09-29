AN estate agent’s support for a children’s hospice has seen it pass another major milestone.

Residential letting and sales specialists, Linley & Simpson, which has 21 branches in the region, has hit £100,817 in its fundraising for Martin House Hospice.

Martin House, the estate agent’s chosen charity for five years, needs £9 million a year to provide vital support and palliative care for children with life limiting conditions. Its fundraising has been hit hard by the Covid crisis.

Will Linley, Linley & Simpson chief executive officer and co-founder, said: “We’re delighted to partner with them for a sixth year, committing to raise £24,000 over the next 12 months, just in time for our 24th birthday.

“£24,000 could enable the Martin House community team to visit 240 families in their own homes, offering practical and emotional support where they need it.

“During the pandemic, the majority of families they support have been shielding, so offering care in their homes has been a lifeline.”

Last month, the company’s two founders, Will Linley and Nick Simpson, presented hospice staff with a cheque of £25,000, after it issued a funding crisis SOS. That in turn took the L&S total to within shouting distance of £100,000, which it has now passed.

Becky Beevers, Martin House Partnerships Manager, said: “We just can’t thank Linley & Simpson enough for their support of us over the last five years.

“Raising more than £100,000 for us in that time is simply fantastic, and helps us continue to provide our services to children with life-limiting conditions and their families, across much of the Yorkshire region.”