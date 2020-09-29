EAST Yorkshire has seen its first care home coronavirus death since July as the number of cases continues to rise.
Latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics today show there was one Covid-19 related death in a care home in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area on September 22. This was the first in the region since July 21.
There were two such deaths in the City of York Council area announced last week but no more today, and there have still been no such fatalities in the North Yorkshire County Council area since July.
The figures relate to deaths in care homes involving Covid-19 by date of notification to the Care Quality Commission at local authorities in England.
Public Health England said yesterday that a further 17 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the East Riding council area, taking the total since records began to 2,000.
The City of York Council area saw an additional eight cases, taking the total to 1254, and North Yorkshire saw an additional 35 cases, taking its total to 3,630.