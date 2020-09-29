FIVE kittens were rescued from impending disaster as they huddled in a plastic tray that was about to enter a giant washing machine.

It is thought their feral mother placed her litter in a plastic food processing tray at Cranswick Foods in Preston, believing they would be safe while she went to hunt for food.

Unfortunately, the tray was transported into the factory where temperatures are kept at around zero degrees Celsius.

It is not known how long the kittens were inside the factory, but they were spotted by a worker just as the tray was about to go through the industrial washer.

The Cats Protection’s Beverley and Pocklington Branch was called in to help, and on arrival, found the kittens inside the gilet of a quick-thinking member of staff, as she did her best to keep them warm.

Branch secretary Carol Jopling collected the quintet and put them in a big fleecy blanket on the heated front seat of her car.

Carol said: “They were about 12 days old and their eyes were only just beginning to open.

“Unfortunately, the mother was nowhere to be found so dedicated fosterers swept into action and took over feeding.

“We did have a fright with one of the kittens, who had to be rushed to the vets after falling unconscious. The vet took him home for the night and he thankfully recovered.”

The kittens, which have now been named Tigger, Buttons, Socks, Harry and Guinness, are getting stronger every day.

Volunteers have begun the process of socialising them, so they will eventually be ready to be rehomed into safe and loving homes.

The Beverley and Pocklington Branch is currently caring for more than 20 kittens, as well as many adult cats who are desperate for a new start in life with loving families.

Carol went on to say: “We do our best to take care of all the cats that find themselves with us, but we want them to find their forever families as quickly as possible – it is what every cat deserves.”

Adoptions are being carried out under Covid-safe guidelines, ensuring both the safety of volunteers and the public.

To see the cats available for adoption, visit: https://bit.ly/34cEfnE