A VACANCY has opened up at a parish council in the East Riding of Yorkshire, which has sadly been caused by a death.
The role for a new councillor has opened up at Wetwang Parish Council.
A bye-election to fill the vacancy will be held if, by October 16, 10 electors for the Parish Council give notice in writing to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Where ten valid requests for a by-election are received by the proper officer then, under the provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020 and The Local Government and Police and Crime Commissioner Regulations 2020, the by-election will not currently take place, and the vacancy will be held open until the by election takes place.
The 2020 regulations provide for the by election to take place on the date for the Ordinary Election of Councillors, which is due to be held on Thursday May 6 of next year.
However, this date may be brought forward or deferred by the Government depending upon the circumstances.
Any Election that is in due course called will be duly publicised as required by law.
If no notice is given, the Parish Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.