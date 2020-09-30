Like many people across the world, The Mount School community is adapting to a new normal – a new way of working and living with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Mount School York, a leading day and boarding school for girls in the heart of York, benefits from a spacious campus with large classrooms, dedicated study areas and ample outdoor space. This provides girls at The Mount with a safe and secure environment for them to continue their education with very little disruption.

The autumn term welcomed girls from Early Years to Sixth Form back in to school all together for the first time since March. Teachers at The Mount continue to teach a full bespoke curriculum, from Early Years to Sixth Form. All year groups are taught by a team of specialist teachers in music and drama lessons, sport and games, extra-curricular activities, and their unique Global Thinking programme. Through these opportunities’ girls continue their personal development, learn new skills, challenge themselves, build confidence and have fun!

“Our priority is and always will be to create an environment where girls feel protected and happy. We are currently following the Government guidelines and there are many safety measures in place. These include a one-way system around the site, staggered lunch times, the wearing of a face covering for visitors and for Senior School staff and pupils in communal areas and staggered lunchtimes. The guidelines have been communicated to the girls in age appropriate way. We have also enhanced our cleaning regime, provided hand sanitiser and encourage regular hand washing,” comments Adrienne Richmond, Principal. “The girls have quickly adapted to the measures, demonstrating the resilience and confidence we are proud to nurture in Mount girls.”

Driven by their Quaker principles, The Mount places an emphasis on respecting and valuing every individual with staff and girls looking out for and caring for one another. They provide personalised pastoral support for every pupil and have a team of expert pastoral staff.

The School’s College Leadership Team have been on hand to welcome pupils and help them adapt to the new routines. "We helped the Year 7s as some were new to the School," says Naomi from the College Leadership Team, "We showed them in and helped them out, ensuring everything ran smoothly. It felt good to have the added responsibility." Having friendly faces to welcome them at the gate was much appreciated by the new girls. "The school is keeping everyone as safe as they can. At first I was nervous but having got over the first nerves, I'm happy to be here and not stuck at home," says Naomi.

The Mount continues to be progressive in the use of digital technology. Teachers are skilled in delivering lessons using a variety of platforms. They utilise apps and software in their teaching. Mount pupils confidently and safely use Microsoft Teams as well as other software to enhance and reinforce their learning. As such, The Mount is well equipped to provide remote learning for pupils of all ages. Throughout the summer term lockdown, all the girls remained engaged with the curriculum. The girls followed their timetable through live Teams lessons.

“The Mount School has been using Microsoft Office 365 tools and Microsoft TEAMS for teaching in School for many years. During lockdown, teachers were able to quickly adapt their teaching to provide continuity in learning at home. “Teachers worked with pupils in many diverse ways, including providing video and written instructions, photo assignments and setting self-marking quizzes which pupils could answer and mark themselves. There were individual and group tutorial sessions, and teachers were able to dynamically provide their pupils with feedback through TEAMS,” commented Bridget Perks, Deputy Principal.

“At The Mount we are leaders in educating girls and understanding their needs. As the needs of girls change, we are confident that we have the space to evolve. Our aim will always be to ensure Mount girls are equipped with the skills, ambition, and courage to succeed, in everything they aspire to do and anything they aspire to be,” adds Adrienne Richmond.

To arrange a visit to explore The Mount School’s spacious campus, or to find out more about their open events, please contact admissions@mountschoolyork.co.uk or call 01904 232323.