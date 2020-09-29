DOZENS of sheep worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a North York Moors farm.
Sometime in the last few months, nearly 80 sheep belonging to a farm in Castleton went missing from open moorland, North Yorkshire Police said, adding that the farmer has contacted neighbouring farms, but there is no sign of the sheep.
There were 41 ewes and 38 lambs, all of the distinctive Rough Fell breed. Most have yellow tags bearing the number 127821. They also have their left ear notched and two blue stripes across their back.
Anyone with information about the sheep – particularly if they are found in a different location or offered for sale – is asked to contact PC 829 Wayne Leith, by emailing wayne.leith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12200165977.
The stolen sheep would have a value of thousands of pounds. Their details have been circulated to auctioneers, Rural Watch groups and other police forces. North Yorkshire Police’s specialist rural crime officers are urging farmers and residents in rural areas to be vigilant.
