More than 50 venues have signed up to take part in York Restaurant Week.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs, bars, hotels, and street food vendors in York city centre will again be offering a variety of set menus, priced at either £5, £10, £15 or £20 from Monday, 12 to Sunday, October 18.

Vouchers are now available to download (completely free) from the website.

Some of the offers include:

• Double Dutch Pancake House - Any sweet pancake with one topping and a drink for £5

• Zaap Thai Street Food - 2 courses for £10

• Ambiente Tapas, Goodramgate & Fossgate - 3 tapas and a drink for £15

• The Blue Barbakan - 3 course meal (including any choice of cake) for £20

York Restaurant Week is organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID) and was set up to encourage people to eat out during a quieter time of year.

With the current situation with covid putting pressure on the hospitality sector, Restaurant Week offers a welcome boost to business at a difficult time.

BID Business Manager, Chris Bush said: “We’re really pleased that despite the recent curfew, we are still able to go ahead with Restaurant Week, and the fantastic response we’ve had from venues proves the benefit they gain from taking part.”

To take advantage of the offers, simply visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk Offers are online now, including details of all participating venues and fixed price menus. There is no limit to the amount of offers people can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

Customers are advised to book ahead and ensure they comply with Government guidelines when visiting a hospitality venue:

• follow the limits on the number of other people you should meet with as a group (it will be illegal to be in a group of more than six from outside of your household or support bubble). If your household and/or support bubble is larger than six people, this is your largest permitted group and you cannot meet as a group with any additional people.

• at least one member of every party must provide their contact information, or check in using the official NHS QR code • wear a face covering (except for when eating and drinking)