FOUR people who were arrested in connection with the death of York teenager Josh Reeson have been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.
They include a 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.
It comes after North Yorkshire Police announced yesterday that two 14-year-old boys who were also arrested in connection with his death had been released pending further enquiries.
Josh, 15, from New Earswick, died in hospital after taking illegal drugs, the force said. It added the he was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, near Fulford Road, in York, shortly before 4am on Sunday.
The force also said it is believed he was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs.
Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation into Josh's tragic death, or anyone who saw a group of teenagers in the Fulford area of York in the early hours on Sunday, is asked to contact police.
If you know anyone who deals drugs or you are concerned about someone who is taking drugs, call 101.
