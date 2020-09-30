A new, interactive play opening at Fairfax House on October 6 promises to take you deep into the lives of the Fairfaxes, one of York's foremost Georgian families. But if you expect those lives to be ones of moneyed leisure, think again. The Fairfaxes were fabulously rich - but they were also tragic.

Eight of Viscount Charles Gregory Fairfax's nine children died in childhood - many from smallpox. The one who survived, Anne Fairfax, suffered from what we would recognise today as bi-polar disorder - contemporaries described her as 'hysterical'. Despite being engaged twice, she never married. Her father also lost two wives.

Being Catholic, the Fairfaxes were also regarded with suspicion by the upper class circles in which they mixed in Georgian York.

From October 6, the Fairfax House Museum will be telling the story of this unhappy father and daughter in a new immersive play entitled The Character of Home. Members of the audience - just six at a time - will be invited in as 'guests' of Lord Fairfax and his daughter. And as they move through the house, they'll be able to choose how the story unfolds.

"They will be presented with objects to choose between, each one triggering an alternative version of the past, an alternative route through the house and even influencing the order of events," said a spokesperson for Fairfax House.

The play's author, Paul Birch, said: “History isn’t straightforward. People aren’t straightforward. In this show the audience will encounter alternate versions of the characters, their views and opinions, and even historical events, depending on the objects they choose. Which is the truth? The audience will have to decide that for themselves..."

The Character of Home will run three times a day, at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm, from Tuesday to Saturday between October 6 and October 31. There will also be special evening performances at 6.30pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The House will be open to other visitors on Sundays, and closed on Mondays.

Tickets, priced £18 for daytime performances or £25 for evening candlelit performances, from Fairfax House here or from 01904 655543.