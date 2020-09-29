STUDENTS will need to wear masks at all times on campus - including throughout lessons - according to the latest report on the challenges faced by the city's universities.

Lectures have moved online - but small seminars will still be held face to face at the University of York.

And any students who need to self-isolate will get food deliveries and regular welfare checks, the university says in a document outlining measures it is taking to manage any cases.

Independent student accommodation blocks, many of which are in the city centre, have been approached by the universities and urged to work with the council's public health team.

There are "concerns" about students being able to get coronavirus tests according to the report, prepared for a council meeting next week.

It says: "Local solutions have been developed to support access to a supply of swab kits provided directly from the Director of Public Health local capacity, as well as work to support the build of a local walk-in test centre that will be for use of all York residents who are unable to access a drive-in appointment and the location of this is going to be within an area of the city that has high levels of need for a walk-in option due to accessibility considerations.

"York Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust have advised that they could make 25 to 50 swab kits available for distribution to the local further education and higher education student population."

The city's pandemic plan has identified the universities as "high-risk locations" and education bosses, including University of York vice chancellor Charlie Jeffery, have been part of the response team.

Bus company First has agreed to run a specific and dedicated student bus for the University of York campus.

The report says: "A focus on ensuring that the student body are supported to adhere to social distancing is being prioritised, there are concerns about how this can be maintained, and ‘policed’ and how well students will comply.

"This has potential impacts for the reputation of each institution as well as how students are perceived by local residents – in addition to the potential risks this carries for an outbreak."