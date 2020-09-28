A DENTAL practice in the heart of York is undergoing a major expansion.

Blossom Dental Care and Implant Studio is introducing a host of new facial aesthetic treatments while also broadening its offering geographically.

The full-service cosmetic dental practice prides itself on being a Platinum provider of Invisalign, an advanced clear teeth aligner, and is the only practice of this kind in York.

It also offers cosmetic treatments such as composite bonding and Enlighten teeth whitening, along with innovative dental implant work and routine NHS appointments.

The established private and NHS dentist is now expanding its services to include state-of-the-art facial aesthetics treatments, headed up by clinician, Mafalda Queiroz, who has more than 10-years of experience in her field.

Available initially from Blossom’s York practice, treatments will include facial fillers, and anti-wrinkle treatments and personalised skincare treatments provided by premium brand, Alumier MD.

James Harrison, owner and clinical director of Blossom Dental Care, has also acquired a second practice - Ropergate Dental Care and Implant Studio, in Pontefract.

Blossom has also strengthened its core York team with the recruitment of a new associate dentist, Marco Gaias.

The move is in response to an increase in the demand for dental treatments at the clinic.

Marco undertakes all types of dental work, but has a particular focus on providing excellent results with composite bonding.

James Harrison’s experience lies in the art and science of cosmetic dentistry and he is dedicated to improving the standards of implant dentistry.

He said: “I am so pleased to be opening another dental practice and to be expanding the current service offering at Blossom.

"We have built a very strong client base in York and we can’t wait to replicate this success and deliver the highest standard of dentistry in the Ropergate practice.”

James added: “Myself and the team are excited to be bringing new services to market, and welcoming more patients to the Blossom family.

"We are looking forward to further investment in the next 12-months, a positive move in such a difficult economic climate.”

The new sister practice will operate under its own sub-brand, but will offer the full range of dental services. It has undergone an extensive refurbishment, with the installation of ultra-modern dental equipment.