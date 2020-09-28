A YORK MP today called on the Government to remove the 10pm pub curfew after crowded scenes in the city at closing time on Saturday night.
Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, made the call in Parliament while addressing Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
She said: “(Mr Hancock) would have seen clips of what happened in my constituency on Saturday night at 10 o’clock as the streets filled out with young people enjoying themselves, partying, no social distancing and clearly creating the worst of environments.
“Could (Mr Hancock) now review that policy of the 10 o’clock curfew to ensure that our streets and our neighbourhoods are safe?”
Mr Hancock replied: “Well we always look at the effects of these policies, we’ve got to take everything into the round including the level of social distancing that might have been going on were that to continue all through the night.
“And one of the reasons that we brought in this policy is because we’ve seen it work in other countries as (Ms Maskell) knows.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment