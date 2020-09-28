UP TO 10 students at a York university have tested positive for coronavirus, the university has confirmed.
York St John University is one of 40 universities across the UK that has recorded cases of coronavirus.
A spokesman for the university said: “Since the beginning of term on 21 September, York St John University has reported fewer than 10 positive COVID 19 cases amongst staff and students.
" All cases are unconnected and do not constitute an outbreak. Close contacts have been informed and are isolating accordingly.”
The Press approached The University of York on whether it had recorded any cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment