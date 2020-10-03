Blossom arrived at York Animal Home via an inspector after she was found abandoned on the streets in appalling condition.

She was severely underweight and also had some large growths on her. One of the growths on her shoulder had already ulcerated and burst so she was in desperate need of emergency surgery to remove the growth. It was sent off for histology and thankfully came back benign.

Despite all this treatment Blossom remained in very good spirits and it was clear to see what a happy, friendly and loving dog she is.

Blossom is an absolute angel and a total pleasure to look after, she loves everyone she meets and will greet people with the waggiest tail and biggest smile.

Blossom is always happy and eager to go and enjoy the short walks she can manage: she may be on the older side but she certainly likes to live life to the max.

Blossom is a total water baby and her face absolutely lights up when she sees any type of water. Dirty mucky puddles are her absolute favourites - her motto is ' Girls just want to have fun '

Blossom does have achy joints for which she is on medication. But with her zest for life she tries not to let this bother her as much as she can.

Blossom is pretty sociable with other dogs so could live with one after a successful introduction at the centre. She can be a little boisterous with the smaller dogs but does not mean any harm. She will make a wonderful addition to the family.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk