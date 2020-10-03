Cracker and Biscuit the gerbils have proved to be right little escape artists.

George (short for Georgia) Parkinson got them for her two boys Laurence, 11, and Ben, 9, just after lockdown had eased.

She'd actually promised the boys she'd be getting them some gerbils at Easter. But then lockdown happened.

"So all the way through lockdown it was 'can we get the gerbils today? Can we get the gerbils today!'" she said.

After a quick visit to a petshop once lockdown was over, Cracker and Biscuit are now safely installed in a cage with their own pen to run around in at the family home in Huntington Road.

Not that they are always content to stay there. "Biscuit and Cracker are very clever escape artists!" said Laurence. "They love to run around, climb and try to escape from their pen while we clean out their cage."

"When our auntie was looking after them, they bit a hole through their pen and tried to escape!" added Ben. "But they are very sweet, and like to cuddle in our hands."

They are also just a tiny bit spoiled, adds the boys' mum.

"In the morning, when I come down, they run over to me and I have to hand-feed them their breakfast!"

Laurence and Ben, meanwhile, are responsible for cleaning duties. The cage and pen gets thoroughly cleaned and stocked with new cardboard for the gerbils to nibble on and build nests out of every ten days or so.

Biscuit and Cracker aren't always best pleased when it comes to house-cleaning day, however.

"They have spent ten days building a massive nest out of all the card they've chewed - and then they have to start all over again!" George said.

Over in Tang Hall, meanwhile, Princess is one of those Staffordshire Bull Terriers who give the lie to how fierce the breed is.

She's 11 years old and going a bit grey around the muzzle, now. And she only has three legs, after losing her left back leg in a car accident.

"But it hasn't stopped her loving life," said owner Tina Marray from Tang Hall.

Although a 'proper diva', Princess has always had strong maternal instincts, says Tina. She shares the house with four cats - two of which she mothered when they were kittens. She still looks out for them to this day...