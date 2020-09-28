REVAMPED outdoor spaces for socialising, new cycle networks and better digital connectivity are among a raft of recommendations to boost North Yorkshire’s economy.

The York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership commissioned the 21st Century Towns report, which examines how communities can prosper, while highlighting challenges and opportunities up to 2040.

Economic consultants, Metro Dynamics, wrote the report using data from 42 towns across York, North and East Yorkshire before 15 towns were selected for more detailed analysis of socio-economic factors.

These towns included Malton and Norton, Pickering, Pocklington, and Selby, Bridlington, Driffield, Knaresborough, Richmond & Catterick, Ripon, Settle, Skipton, Stokesley, Thirsk and Whitby.

Kevin Fenning, of Metro Dynamics, said the report offered a blueprint to help Yorkshire towns maximise the opportunities of the 21st century economy. He said the internet was enabling more people to work remotely and bringing the professional services economy closer to places outside big cities.

“The internet also levels the playing field and allows greater opportunity for places to promote their strengths through online channels, to attract skilled residents and visitors. At the same time, modern knowledge workers want a high quality of life and Yorkshire’s towns are well placed to provide this."

He said the pandemic had accentuated these opportunities.

The digital sector had shown strong growth, but many businesses and residents in Yorkshire towns found the quality of broadband access was too slow, he added.

The report recommends strong digital skills provision throughout all towns; the transition to gigabit level broadband and free public wi-fi.

It suggests the creation of enterprise centres to accommodate small businesses and start-ups; support for agricultural firms to benefit from new technologies; and local retailers, manufacturers and craftspeople to embrace online retail.

David Kerfoot, chair of York & North Yorkshire LEP, said the study findings had been 'critical in formulating the LEP’s Cities and Towns ask as part of a £2.4bn Devolution Deal for York and North Yorkshire'.

"This funding will unleash the economic potential that exists across our cities and towns, powering our economic recovery from COVID-19."

He said property demand across the region had increased as a result of COVID-19. "As the trend for remote working continues, a growing number of workers are moving out of major cities and seeking homes in desirable market towns and rural places. This is something our region can offer in abundance.”