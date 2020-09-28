A POPULAR and long-running night club in York has said the decision to close pubs and bars at 10pm is devastating - and that there is “little evidence that hospitality causes the spread of covid-19.”

Flares said it was devastating to close the club just as it was starting to rebuild its trade after lockdown.

Last week the government told restaurants, bars and pubs across the UK they must close from 10pm - which led to a video of York city centre packed with singing, chanting revellers at the weekend after the pubs closed at 10pm in line with new coronavirus rules.

A spokesman for Flares said: “The Government announcement instructing hospitality businesses to close at 10pm further restricts the operation of our venue. We have consistently worked within the Government guidelines to ensure we provide a safe environment for our staff and customers in making our businesses COVID-19 compliant whilst maintaining the atmosphere our customers enjoy.

“It is devastating to now have to close temporarily as a result of this curfew as we were starting to rebuild our trade following lockdown. The Public Health England figures show only five per cent of all outbreaks are linked to hospitality demonstrating there is little evidence that they enable the spread of Covid-19.

“We ask that Government to continue to review this policy so we can get back to serving and looking after our customers soon.”

Last month Kuda nightclub called on The Prime Minister to provide more financial help for nightclubs. The government said the new rules were “carefully judged” to achieve the maximum reduction in the R number while causing “the minimum damage to lives and livelihoods”.