A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who died in York yesterday after taking illegal drugs has been named by police.

North Yorkshire Police has now said Josh Reeson from New Earswick was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road, near Fulford Road, in York, shortly before 4am on Sunday.

Josh went to Joseph Rowntree School in New Earswick and pupils at his school have been getting counselling and support in the wake of his death today.

Head teacher Dave Hewitt said: "We are devastated to confirm the death of one of our students and our thoughts and prayers are with their family and all who knew them at this very sad time.

"We are providing all the support we can to those at the school with counselling and emotional support available for any student or member of staff who needs this.

"We ask that everyone respects the privacy of the family and our school at this incredibly sad and difficult time."

Earlier today police confirmed that two 14-year-old boys, arrested in connection with Josh's death, have been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man all remain in police custody.

A spokesman for the force said: "If anyone has any information about the incident, or if you saw a group of teenagers in the Fulford area of York in the early hours of Sunday 28 September, please get in touch with police.

"Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12200169915."

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in a teenage boy losing his life.

“A team of specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time and I ask that their privacy is respected.

“We will do everything we can to find out how the drugs ended up in the hands of these teenagers.

"However we also need your help.

"If anyone knows someone who is dealing drugs, or is concerned about a person who is taking drugs, please come and speak to the police.

"We are here to help and to keep you safe and any information you can give us might just save a life.”

A spokesperson said at the time that six people between the ages of 14 and 37 had initially been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.