For many with Covid symptoms, recovery has thankfully been quick, with illness lasting two to three weeks, followed by return to relative normality in a short space of time.

For some, however, the effects of infection with Covid 19 have persisted longer. According to the 'UK Covid Symptom Study', 10 per cent of those testing positive have remained unwell beyond three weeks, with a proportion suffering complications for several months.

Symptoms encompass both physical and mental disturbances. The commonest physical issues reported include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain and gastrointestinal disturbances as well as generalised muscle ache and fatigue. The term 'brain fog' has been used several times to describe a situation where activities and processes that could have been executed beforehand without much thought, require full attention and cognition, yet even then may be impossible to complete.

Control of pre-existing diseases, for example diabetes, has suffered as a result of infection. A worsening of mental health has been noted in those already diagnosed with anxiety or depression, not solely attributable to hospital/ intensive care admission, nor just as a result of social isolation.

The concept of post-viral fatigue is not new. It has been reported widely in both coronavirus and non-coronavirus illnesses. Fatigue lasting several months is well known following influenza, despite the fact that the virus is no longer detectable in the bloodstream. Post viral exhaustion was also documented in persons recovering from SARS, another coronavirus.

Indeed, viral illness is often cited as a trigger for the development of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

During infection an overwhelming inflammatory response, in order to fight the virus, may unfortunately damage organs themselves. For some this has resulted in scarring of the lungs. Covid also causes what is known as a 'pro-thrombotic' or 'hypercoagulable' state. In laymen’s terms this means the blood is more likely to clot. Clots in the lungs (pulmonary emboli) have been observed in Covid patients, with reduced lung function as a result.

Strokes causing permanent brain damage are also a complication, although mercifully rare.

Admission to hospital can be incredibly distressing, particularly for those admitted to intensive care (ICU), especially if artificial ventilation is required to help with breathing. ICU-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a well-recognised phenomenon.

However, patients post Covid infection who have not been hospitalised, nor have suffered any of the complications described above, are reporting significant disability. There is no conclusive evidence as to why. While this may become apparent in the future, the main goal is how to help those whose symptoms and disability persist after Covid infection.

Most recognised medical bodies support a pragmatic yet holistic approach to a condition we still don’t fully understand. This encourages not over-investigating symptoms, unless there is evidence to suggest another disease.

The Royal College of Occupational Therapists (RCOT) has put together the '3 Ps': Pace, Plan and Prioritise. It focusses on basic yet vitally important principles of recovery from any illness. Illness puts a great deal of stress on the body, often with much of its resources expended on fighting that illness.

Hence the need to rest more than you would otherwise, to get the basics right in terms of nutrition and fluids, and to indulge in good quality sleep.

Indulging in something that helps you to relax is a vital part of any recovery and it could be argued that we should aim to do some hobby that brings us pleasure, for a short period every day. For those wishing to use exercise as an aid to recovery, please do not overdo it, and if you find yourself exhausted, scale back.

The Royal College of Occupational Therapists advocates going back to work only when you feel able to, and to consider a phased return to work when appropriate.

With a rise in the number of cases, and certain regions back in lockdown, it is important to take a common-sense approach to the pandemic to reduce your chances of becoming infected. This must be balanced against living in permanent fear, which has the potential to cause its own illness.