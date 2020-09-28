FIRE crews have freed a person who has trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Haxby today (Monday).
The vehicle was on its side when emergency services arrived at the scene on Calf Close.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the collision at about 12.05pm.
A spokeswoman for the service added: "On arrival crews found one vehicle on its side with one person trapped. Crews stabilised the vehicle and released the casualty who was passed to paramedics."
Comments are closed on this article.