AN investigation is underway after a duck is believed to have been beaten to death in or around York.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a video of teenagers beating a duck to death with a baseball bat was posted on social media.

The horrific Snapchat video shows two teenagers grabbing the duck whilst one throws the poor bird into the air and the other takes a swing at the bird with the bat. The video then cuts to one of the teenagers hitting the duck’s head with the bat and is captioned with the words: “Ducks life matter”.

Inspector Thomas Hutton from the charity said it is believed the incident could have taken place in or around York and was first reported to the RSPCA in July. Insp Hutton has been investigating and is now appealing for information from members of the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Insp Hutton said: “This is an extremely distressing video which shows two teenagers carrying out an awful act of violence against a poor, defenceless duck.

“The video of the attack was then posted on social media platform Snapchat which is popular with children and young teenagers and it is particularly troubling that they could easily have witnessed this act of brutality through their phones.

“If anyone has any information about this we would urge them to contact us in strictest confidence.”

The charity has said the video is not being released at this time.

To help the RSPCA keep rescuing animals and continue our vital work through these unprecedented times, please donate whatever you can spare at www.rspca.org.uk/covid