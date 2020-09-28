A PUPIL at a York secondary school has tested positive for coronavirus.
It was confirmed over the weekend that the Joseph Rowntree School student had the virus.
In a message to parents, the school has said that no further action needs to be taken.
The message said: “We can confirm that a student has tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.
“They were already isolating at home for a few days prior to the onset of any symptoms.
“The school has engaged with both the Department for Education and local public health team who have confirmed that no further action is required as they were not in school during the defined period of any potential spread of infection.”
