The Knavesmire in summer used to be a lovely sight - golden from Knavesmire gates to the Knavesmire woods.
This giant natural meadow was a wildlife haven with nesting birds including skylarks and yellow wagtails and a range of butterflies and moths, field mice etc.
But not anymore. The whole area has been reduced to a semi barren green field covered in dead grass, with everything that lived there mown to death.
Who ordered this destruction, and why? And who is paying for this destruction? It is, after all, a stray not a lawn.
Keep any football pitches mown but cannot some of the rest of it be allowed to go back to nature?
Colin Harbisher, School Lane, Bishopthorpe
