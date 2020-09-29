It is suggested that rickshaws be used to resupply shops in central York (The Press, September 26). This would add some colour, especially if the hauliers wore coolie hats. But it would complicate the supply chain and add to costs.
Goods would have to be trans-shipped onto the rickshaws in bases close to the walls of York, where property prices are high. Perhaps three or four rickshaws would be needed to carry one van load, taking up more street space than a van. And the trans-shippment and haulage would require a larger labour force. The shops, who I suspect run on thin margins, would have to pass on the costs to customers, who would be dissuaded from doing their shopping in town. Yet I understand that City of York Council is keen to encourage people to shop in town.
The council could require that downtown deliveries be made with horses and carts. But what would we do with all the horse dung?
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb, York
Rickshaws? Another mad idea from our council
Rickshaws for moving all goods entering our city centre (The Press, September 26)? Sounds like another madcap idea from City of York Council for destroying businesses in their zeal to make everything ‘green’ at our city’s heart. Yet another rickety experiment from those councillors determined to fulfil their vision, putting political ideology above everything.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
