With the geographic areas of Kirklees, Calderdale, Bradford and now Leeds currently under special lockdown measures because of their excessively high Covid cases, why are City of York Council still allowing Uber taxis to operate in our city 24/7? Despite wearing face coverings and cleaning their cars regularly, the risk of carrying Covid from their home areas to York (or vice versa) must be huge.
Support York Hackney and Private Hire companies, who genuinely care for York residents, and need and deserve your support, and stay safe! Local York lockdown? Hopefully not!
Derek Wailes, Elmpark Vale, Heworth, York
Keep Ubers from covid hot-zones out of our city
Uber cars continue to flock to York in spite of the fact that they hold no licence here. These cars come over every day from Bradford, Leeds, Kirklees, Calderdale and Wolverhampton. These are all lockdown high risk Covid areas. How on earth can this be allowed?
D McTernan, Fossway, York
